'I'm Struggling To Earn After Delhi's Ban on Bike Taxis, We Need a New Policy'

My Name is Bhuvnesh. I have been a bike taxi rider since 2019. On 20 February, the Delhi government imposed a ban on (non-commercial) bike taxis, which has jolted my livelihood.

The ban forced me to move to Noida to sustain my livelihood. The Delhi government should have thought about the ban. If they were imposing a ban on us, then they should give us alternate job opportunities. I have a family to take care of and a rent of Rs 4,000 per month to pay. I don't have my own house.