'I'm Struggling To Earn After Delhi's Ban on Bike Taxis, We Need a New Policy'

On 20 February, the Delhi government imposed a ban on (non-commercial) bike taxis.
My Name is Bhuvnesh. I have been a bike taxi rider since 2019. On 20 February, the Delhi government imposed a ban on (non-commercial) bike taxis, which has jolted my livelihood.
The ban forced me to move to Noida to sustain my livelihood. The Delhi government should have thought about the ban. If they were imposing a ban on us, then they should give us alternate job opportunities. I have a family to take care of and a rent of Rs 4,000 per month to pay. I don't have my own house.
The government wants us to switch to the yellow commercial number plate, but that won't solve our problem because we wouldn't be able to go to Delhi even after switching to the yellow number plate. It would still require a permit. Delhi Government doesn't have a policy for it at the moment.
We are hearing that from 1 April, bike taxis will also be banned in Noida. If that happens, I, along with thousands of bike taxi riders, would be jobless.
The government, be it state or centre, should develop a new policy so that bike taxi riders don't face these issues. They should develop an app through which we can pay the tax. We are willing to pay taxes. When we complete any ride, our company takes tax from us. We pay them the tax. Similarly, if the government comes up with an app where we can pay taxes, then we will pay the tax there.
We hope that a new policy will solve these issues as it's a matter of our livelihood.
