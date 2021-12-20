Crypto Bill Unlikely to be Tabled in Parliament; No Cabinet Approval Yet

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, may not be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. The government is yet to finalise details of the Cryptocurrency Bill, according to people familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has called for more time for consultations before finalising the policy that proposes stricter regulations on digital currency, said the people, requesting anonymity, as the discussions are private. The Cabinet is also yet to approve the proposed legislation.

The current session of the Parliament ends on 23 December.

The schedule for the last week of the parliament session has dropped the Cryptocurrency Bill from the list of businesses on its website. However, the government can still bring in the legislation through an ordinance in periods when the Parliament is not in session.