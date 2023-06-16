The Life of Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Master 'Conman' Who Duped The Rich and Wealthy

A class 10 dropout, Chandrasekhar was raised in a middle-class family in Bengaluru. His father, Vijayan Chandrasekhar was a part-time contractor. Together, in 2010, they allegedly duped a kitchen equipment dealer.

This was Chandrasekhar's first brush with the world of crime and his father was arrested in connection with the case.

As per the ED chargesheet accessed by The Indian Express, in 2007, Chandrasekhar allegedly cheated a Bengaluru-based resident of Rs 1.5 crore, with the promise of getting his land acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority.

He also faced a string of allegations over the next two years, including impersonating Karnataka politician Karunakaran Reddy’s son, and duping people under the pretext of selling luxury cars.

The chargesheet mentioned that it was sometime in 2009, that Chandrasekhar met Leena, an aspiring actor trained as a dentist. He introduced himself to her as Balaji, and they began dating and seven months down the line, Chandrasekhar suddenly disappeared from her life.

Leena met Sukesh again, five months later, in a jail in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the chargesheet claimed. Chandrasekhar was released from prison, they got married, and the couple moved to Bengaluru.

By 2013-14, the couple had moved in together at Imperial Heights, Goregaon, Mumbai. But unknown to Leena, Sukesh had bought a separate apartment in the same building and was also “running parallel auditions for other actresses”, said the Express report quoting the ED chargesheet.