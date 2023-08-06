Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Forced To Drink Urine, Chillies Rubbed on Private Parts

The video showed the minors, aged 10 and 16 being made to eat chillies and drink urine from a bottle.
(Image: Screenshot of video/The Quint)
Six people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Siddarthnagar district after they allegedly forced two minor boys to drink urine, rubbed chillies on their private parts, and forcibly injected them with an unidentified liquid.
The boys were allegedly subjected to torture on suspicion of stealing money.
The Pathra Bazar police in Siddarthnagar filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday, 6 August, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
In the FIR – a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint – one of the minor boys' father claimed that the incident took place at a chicken farm in Konkati Chauraha near the police station.
The accused persons.
A viral video showed the minors, aged 10 and 16, being made to eat chillies and drink urine from a bottle. The two boys were seen lying with their faces on the ground while a man rubbed green chillies on their private parts.
The boys, who were screaming in pain, were then also injected with a yellow-coloured liquid. The accused could also be heard threatening the boys that they would beat them up if they refused to drink the urine.
The condition of both the boys is serious, the FIR claimed.
In a statement, the district's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddhartha said, "A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court."
According to the FIR, the accused have been booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 147 (punishment for rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 270 (malignant act of spreading infection), 307 (attempt to murder), and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.
The men were also booked under Section 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
