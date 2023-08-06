Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Forced To Drink Urine, Chillies Rubbed on Private Parts

Six people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Siddarthnagar district after they allegedly forced two minor boys to drink urine, rubbed chillies on their private parts, and forcibly injected them with an unidentified liquid.

The boys were allegedly subjected to torture on suspicion of stealing money.

The Pathra Bazar police in Siddarthnagar filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday, 6 August, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the FIR – a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint – one of the minor boys' father claimed that the incident took place at a chicken farm in Konkati Chauraha near the police station.