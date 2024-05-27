Gujarat: 'The Cow Vigilantes Who Killed My Brother, Grew Up in Front of Us'

Misri Khan, a labourer and farmer was killed by cow vigilantes in Sesan Nava village, Gujarat.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: This story contains some details of graphic violence).
In the wee hours of 23 May around 5:30 am, Misri Khan Baloch had left his house along with driver Hussain Khan in Mahindra Bolero with a few buffaloes for chappi village, Banaskantha district in Gujarat. However, 'cow vigilantes' damaged the tyres of his vehicle and allegedly beat Misri to death on the road.
Misri, a 40-year-old labourer and part-time farmer, belonged to Sesan Nava village and was on is way to deliver the buffaloes and his sister, Fatimaben for taking care of them before they are sent to factories.
However, 7-8 suspected cow vigilantes first punctured their vehicle by throwing iron nails on the ground and attempted to extort money from Misri. Then 50-60 men gathered and crowded them.
The driver Hussain, who was caught at first, managed to flee. But he went to inform the family and hence, was saved from the mob.
Bache Khan, the eldest of the three brothers with Misri's body.
"The police was there by the time we reached, although the Agthala police station is just 100 meters away," said Sher Khan.
The Quint has also accessed the FIR which states that main accused - Akheraj Singh, Vatam, Nikul, Mojru, Pravin Singh - live near their village.
The FIR charges include IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 147 (punishment for rioting) 148, (being armed with a deadly weapon) 143 (unlawful assembly), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 120 (concealing design to commit offence) and section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.
The FIR reads that, "Akheraj threatened them and said, 'we will kill you but not let you leave,'" further explaining Misri's condition looked like "he died from the severe blow he received from the iron stick and sharp sticks on his head and other parts of his body."
However, speaking to The Quint, PH Jadeja, Sub-Inspector at Agthala police station has refused to call it a 'mob-lynching,' per say:
There was also old enmity among these groups, the police official said.
On the other hand, Sher Khan said that the accused men live close to their house in the village.
Misri's body was left in the vehicle after he was killed.
Sher Khan also alleged that earlier too, Akheraj had beaten up someone in a village and forced him to shout 'Jai Sri Ram.' He was also booked under PASA (Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act).
He also feels that the police does "nothing do anything to stop it" and the accused have been seen "roaming around with the police."
His brother, paused during our phone conversation and then said, "If you look at Misri now, your heart will ache. The way his body was, in blood, if you could look at it, you wouldn't believe it."
The family buried Misri at 5 pm on the same day he was killed.
He is now survived by his wife, Jivibai who's visually impaired, two sons and two daughters. Meanwhile, Jivibai reeling from the shock, choked up while talking about Misri.
Misri, along with his wife and children.
Jivibai, a labourer herself, said she was calling Misri but to no avail and found out later that he had died.
"I feel like like he was just here some hours ago." Jivibai, crying added, "Both of us had lost our parents so he was my support and I was his. He was the kind of person who used to be happy always and made us laugh too. He was the light of my life."
Misri's photo posted by one of their family members.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined