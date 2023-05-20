How Did He Carry Pistol Inside?: Kin of Shiv Nadar Uni Student Killed on Campus

"How is it that a student was roaming around with a weapon like that inside the university? It is such a big and renowned university... This should not have happened," said Sneha's father Rajkumar. As per the police, Anuj allegedly killed Sneha with a country-made pistol outside the university’s dining hall and then shot himself in his room.

Hours before the incident, Anuj allegedly emailed a 23-minute-long purported video to some of his classmates, in which he claimed to be in a relationship with Sneha. In the video, he claimed that Sneha broke up with him and that he could not accept that. In the purported video, he also claimed, "She complained about me to the Dean's office. I shared my story when I was called to the office. I think they believed me but they did not do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, Sneha's father told The Quint,