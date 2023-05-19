Shiv Nadar Murder-Suicide: Accused Sent Video to Peers Hours Before Incident

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence and mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs If you or anyone you know.)

“She said that she wanted a break from the relationship. I asked her if I should at least hope that she will come back. She said no because she wanted to stay single for some time and that might change things for her. I could not accept that.”

This is what said 22-year-old Anuj Kumar -- the Shiv Nadar University student who allegedly shot his classmate Sneha Chaurasiya, and then himself, on Thursday, 18 May -- said in a purported 23-minute video. Anuj allegedly emailed this purported video to some of his classmates before he allegedly took the extreme step.

In the purported video, he claimed to be in a relationship with her and shared details of their relationship. In the video, he claimed that Sneha cheated on him. He also said that she wanted to end the relationship and had complained to the Dean of Shiv Nadar University about it.