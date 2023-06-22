603 Days At Delhi Hotel, Total Bill Rs 58 Lakh, Amt Paid Rs 0: How Did He Do It?

You can check out anytime you like/But you can never leave. Remember these iconic lines from the 1977 Eagles song Hotel California?

Now let’s meet Ankush Dutta, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, who checked in at a five-star hotel near Delhi’s airport on 30 May 2019 and booked a room for one night. He was supposed to check out the next day.

But guess what, he did not leave. Not until he spent over 600 days there. And when he did check out, he did not pay a single buck for his stay, food, beverages or any other services he used at the hotel. At least these are the allegations made by VK Malhotra, representative of Bird Airport Hotels Pvt Ltd in a complaint registered at the IGI Airport police station on 24 May 2023.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Dutta and known and unknown staff of the hotel under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery of documents), 471 (use of forged documents knowingly) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is the story of Ankush Dutta, who allegedly colluded with the staff of The Roseate House – a boutique hotel located at Aerocity near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi – stayed there for 603 days and left without clearing his dues of over Rs 58 lakh.

How did Dutta manage to dupe a five-star hotel in the national capital? The Quint pieces together the story on the basis of the allegations levelled by the complainant in the FIR: