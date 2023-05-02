Lured, Deceived, Sold: How Indian Domestic Helps Trafficked To Oman Were Rescued

“Main yahaan mar jaaungi, mujhe yahan se nikalo (I will die here, get me out of here).” This was the call for help that Rupi had made in April this year. The 23-year-old had gone to work as a domestic worker in Muscat, Oman, from Kapurthala in Punjab on 27 March 2023.

Rupi alleged that the few weeks she spent in Oman was marred by exploitation. She was allegedly kept in captivity and beaten up by the agents who promised to get her employed as a domestic help.

The Quint spoke to three women from Punjab who went to Oman to work as domestic workers but suffered exploitation at the hands of the agents and employers. They were kept in captivity, beaten up and one of them alleged that she was raped repeatedly. After they were rescued, they returned home empty-handed, indebted, and bruised by the brutalities they bore.

The story of these women is emblematic of the fate of hundreds of Indian women who are trafficked to Oman and other Gulf countries under the garb of a job as a domestic worker.

The Quint also spoke to labour expert Rejimon Kuttappan to understand how women are lured into taking up these jobs, and how to check trafficking pervading under the garb of migration for jobs.

"The Indian government first needs to have a policy for migrants in place. Only then can we protect the human rights of women domestic workers," said Kuttappan.

These women, often from poor households, take the leap to better their family’s prospects, dangerously unaware of what lies ahead for them. This is the story of three such women.