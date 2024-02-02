Mob Beats Up Imam Near Police Station. Cops Arrest the Imam, Not the Attackers

On 24 January, Maulana Asghar Ali started his day like usual. He left his home, in Sinodha village, Tilda Newra, about 50 kms from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, for the local village Madrasa (Islamic school) where he had been teaching for about two years. There, he revised some material with a batch of students, and returned home by afternoon for lunch. His plan after lunch would have been to go the mosque, adjacent to the Madrasa, where he is the Imam (prayer leader).

Just as he sat down on the dining table, a group of men— Ali says several hundred —came knocking at his door. “They told me I have to come to the police station with them. But there wasn’t a single police officer with them, so I refused,” Ali says. But the adamant mob pulled Ali out of his home and shoved him into their jeep.

Ali had no clue where the mob was taking him or why. “At first, I thought it’s a kidnapping, but just about a few kilometers later, they stopped the car near the Tilda Newra police station. I felt now at least I am near the police station so they can’t physically harm me,” Ali recalls thinking. In a matter of a few minutes, Ali would be proven wrong.