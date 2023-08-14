What The New Criminal Law Bill Says About 'Mob Lynching' & Is It Enough?

While delivering the Tehseen Poonawalla judgment, the top court had asked the Parliament to draft a new law to effectively deal with offences of mob lynching.

“But, even though the directions set forth by the Supreme Court included several measures to address mob lynching including punishing officers – none of that has found its way to the new bills. If the new bill becomes law without addressing all of that, the guidelines won’t matter anymore,” Anas Tanwir, Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court, said.

That’s not all.

“Under the Indian Penal Code the minimum punishment for such offences is either life imprisonment or death. But with the new bill an option for seven years has also been added. That effectively lowers down the sentencing and the quantification of the sentence. This provision is insufficient," Tanwir added.

Experts think that it is a step in the right direction to have a law which defines murder on grounds of race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief. But the punishment prescribed raises concerns.

“The punishment bit is problematic because as of now (under IPC) there is no option of giving 7 years punishment. with the new bill the judge can now choose to award 7 years. When someone is killed based on their caste, personal beliefs and so on, it is a very heinous crime. So, how can you let someone get off with seven years?” Paras Nath Singh, Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court, pointed out.