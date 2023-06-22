A Birthday Party, Missing Jewellery & a Murder: Woman Killed by Kin in Ghaziabad

When 22-year-old Samina, who belongs to a Banjara family in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, attended her sister Sania's wedding earlier this month, little did the latter know that 15 days later, Samina would be allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws.

Sania, who is Samina's older sister, married Shah Rukh on 4 June. The newlyweds then moved in with Shah Rukh's sister Hina and her husband Ramesh in Ghaziabad's Siddharth Vihar.

On 19 June, Hina and Ramesh invited Sania's entire family from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad to celebrate their son Sheku's birthday. Samina and Sania's cousin Mani arrived in Ghaziabad on Monday, unaware that their entire lives would be toppled in less than 24 hours.