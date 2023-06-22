A Birthday Party, Missing Jewellery & a Murder: Woman Killed by Kin in Ghaziabad

Samina was murdered by her relatives on 20 June.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
When 22-year-old Samina, who belongs to a Banjara family in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, attended her sister Sania's wedding earlier this month, little did the latter know that 15 days later, Samina would be allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws.
Sania, who is Samina's older sister, married Shah Rukh on 4 June. The newlyweds then moved in with Shah Rukh's sister Hina and her husband Ramesh in Ghaziabad's Siddharth Vihar.
On 19 June, Hina and Ramesh invited Sania's entire family from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad to celebrate their son Sheku's birthday. Samina and Sania's cousin Mani arrived in Ghaziabad on Monday, unaware that their entire lives would be toppled in less than 24 hours.
Based on Sania's complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), Section 302 (punishment for murder), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Crossings Republic police station in Ghaziabad.
Sania's family had left for Saharanpur after attending the birthday party on 19 June. However, on 20 June, when Ramesh and Hina allegedly found their gold bracelet and ring missing, they immediately doubted Sania – who was the newest member of their family.
They interrogated and assaulted her until she gave up her sister's name in a bid to protect herself, police officials told The Quint.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural Ghaziabad, Ravi Kumar, said on Thursday:
When the suspicion turned to Samina, Ramesh and Hina called up the former, claiming that her sister Sania and brother-in-law Shah Rukh had met with an accident, and they should return to Ghaziabad immediately.
When Samina and her cousin Mani returned to Ghaziabad in the late hours of 20 June, along with their driver Rajvir, they were all interrogated and beaten by the eight accused – Ramesh, his wife Hina, Hina's sister Rukhsar, her husband Naushad, and their other relatives Himanshu, Majid, Eshan urf Zeeshan, and a minor.
Police officers with the accused.
After killing Samina, Hina's sister, Rukshar, allegedly removed her bloodied clothes and changed her into another set of clothes.
In the FIR, Sania had alleged,
Ghaziabad Police received a call at 9 am on 21 June from neighbours about 'noise' coming from Ramesh and Hina's house. Upon reaching there, the police found Samina dead and filed a complaint based on the allegations made by Sania.
All the eight accused escaped to Saharanpur. This is also where they were arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on 21 June.
Based on Sania's complaint, the FIR mentions that Sania, Mani, and their driver Rajvir also had bruises on their body. They've all undergone medical tests.
DCP Kumar has clarified that as opposed to what is being alleged by media reports, there was no DJ playing while the alleged murder was taking place. He added that there's no communal motive to the murder as well.
