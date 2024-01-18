'Opened Shell Firms, Gave Fake Permits': How 'Dunki' Racket Thrived in Delhi

Nine people have been arrested as Delhi Police busted a 'human trafficking' racket being operated between Delhi and Dhaka.
At least 215 Indian passports, 12 mobile phones, the notary documents of 150 Bangladeshi nationals, and 50 police clearance certificates from Bangladesh and Nepal.
These were some of the incriminating documents recovered by the Delhi Police as they busted a ‘dunki’ racket involving human trafficking being operated between Delhi and Dhaka.
The police acted after receiving a tip that a Bangladeshi national, Mohammed Anowar Kazi, was in east Delhi. Kazi was arrested on 5 January along with two other Bangladeshi nationals, Mohammed Kholilur Rahman and Emran Hossain.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Mayur Vihar Police Station under Sections 370 (trafficking) and 120B (criminal corresponding) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 14 (overstaying the visa limit) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.
Apart from the three men, Garg confirmed to The Quint that six others have been arrested in the case so far and that further investigation is underway.
During the investigation, Kazi told the police that he was in touch with Mohammed Ali Akbor, who allegedly facilitated the movement of immigrants.
The police arrested Akbor and two of his aides – Mohammed Ibraheem and Younus Khan – from Sarita Vihar in southeast Delhi on the same day. While Akbor and Khan are Bangladeshi nationals, Ibraheem belongs to Bihar but operates from Dubai.
“12 passports, 10 mobile phones, three laptops, three pen drives, an inkjet printer, notary documents of 150 Bangladeshi nationals, 50 Bangladesh Police Clearance Certificates and multiple other incriminating articles like diaries, list of victims, etc. was recovered from the trio’s residence,” Additional DCP Garg said.
As the victims (the prospective emigrants) would arrive in India on different visas, they were asked to pay more money even as they were deceived that the process of obtaining their visa was ongoing, the accused told the police/
The accused would bring money from Bangladesh to India using the illegal havala/hundi transactions, the police said.
Ibraheem would open multiple shell companies abroad which he allegedly used to hand out fictitious work permits to the victims to keep them enticed in the process.
During the investigation, the accused told the police that Akbor used to show photos of him with various Embassy officials to demand more money from his victims.
Last week, during the investigation, it was revealed that a firm by the name of Paradise Consultancy Pvt Ltd in northwest Delhi allegedly used to forge fake work permits in return for large amounts of money in cash from Akbor and Ibraheem.
The owners of the firm – Dheeraj Bishnoi and Narender Arya – have also been arrested. It has come to light that they had employed one Gaurav Gulati, a 24-year-old with a diploma in animation, to edit original documents and create fake ones. Gulati, who was allegedly paid Rs 18,000 per month for this work, has also been arrested.
Gulati further told the police that he knows most of Arya’s agents, who are active in Punjab and are charging lakhs of rupees from people to send them to foreign countries using fake documents.
