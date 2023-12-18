What Does 'Donkey Travel' Mean? Shah Rukh Khan Explains at Dunki's Dubai Event

Shah Rukh shared, "Dunki is an illegal trip. A lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world. It's called the donkey travels. Humare desh se bhi jate hai, dusre desh se bhi jate hai (people from our country as well as other countries also undertake this route). It's about going out, finding a future for yourself, but loving your home the most. It's about homecoming. Ghar mein wapas ane ki baat hai. Duniya mein kahi par bhi jee lo, par dil me yehi rehta hai ki apni maati pe aake rest karo, reh jao. (It's about coming back to your roots. Wherever you may be staying in the world, there's always a void that can only be filled when you're home). That's the film is all about."

For the unversed, Dunki means 'Donkey' in Punjabi. However, the word is pronounced as Dunki among locals.

Have a look: