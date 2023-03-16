'He Didn't Want Family's Women to Work': Kin of Delhi Woman Hit by Father-in-Law

“He did not want the women in the family to work outside home. He did not want my daughter to get a job… He’s suspicious by nature,” lamented the father of the 26-year-old woman, who was hit by a brick on her head, allegedly by her father-in-law.

The incident took place on Tuesday, 14 March afternoon in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar. The woman, identified as Kajal, received 25 stitches on her head, and returned to her parents' home in Haryana’s Faridabad on Thursday.

An FIR has been filed by Delhi police under section 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, Jasmant Singh, Kajal’s father-in-law, is yet to be arrested.

Over the phone, Kajal’s father Satya Prakash told The Quint, “