Delhi Woman Hit with Brick by Father-in-Law Over Her Wanting to Work: Police

As per Delhi police, Kajal is currently admitted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where she received over a dozen stitches on her head. A police officer told The Indian Express, “She is undergoing treatment and is stable. She is unfit to (give a) statement right now. We spoke to her parents who alleged that the father-in-law beat her up because she was going for a job interview. She wanted to work and support her family."

The police said they have taken cognisance of the video, identified the accused and have registered a case against him. The FIR was filed after the Delhi police received a complaint from Kajal's parents who live in Haryana's Faridabad.

Kajal's father, Satya Prakash, alleged, "The couple stays separately from her in-laws, on rent. My daughter wanted to help at home, and that is why she wanted to work. My son-in-law earns Rs 20,000 a month. He gives half his salary to his parents and the remaining is not enough to sustain the household. She is educated and has done her B.Com Honors too. She wanted to take up a job to help the financial situation at home."