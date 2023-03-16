Delhi Woman Hit with Brick by Father-in-Law Over Her Wanting to Work: Police
In the purported video, he hit her twice on the head with the brick.
A 26-year-old woman was injured in northwest Delhi after being hit on the head with a brick, allegedly by her father-in-law. The incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Tuesday, 14 March. Delhi Police claimed that the man allegedly hit Kajal, his daughter-in-law because she wanted to get a job.
"She was going for a job interview that day but they had an argument and he hit her," alleged Satya Prakash, Kajal's father.
A 43-second purported video of the incident has surfaced online.
In the purported video, Kajal can be seen walking in a lane in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, when her father-in-law approached her. The two can be seen arguing, after which he picked a brick in a bid to threaten her. When she tried to leave, he hit her twice on the head with it.
As per Delhi police, Kajal is currently admitted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where she received over a dozen stitches on her head. A police officer told The Indian Express, “She is undergoing treatment and is stable. She is unfit to (give a) statement right now. We spoke to her parents who alleged that the father-in-law beat her up because she was going for a job interview. She wanted to work and support her family."
The police said they have taken cognisance of the video, identified the accused and have registered a case against him. The FIR was filed after the Delhi police received a complaint from Kajal's parents who live in Haryana's Faridabad.
Kajal's father, Satya Prakash, alleged, "The couple stays separately from her in-laws, on rent. My daughter wanted to help at home, and that is why she wanted to work. My son-in-law earns Rs 20,000 a month. He gives half his salary to his parents and the remaining is not enough to sustain the household. She is educated and has done her B.Com Honors too. She wanted to take up a job to help the financial situation at home."
He also claimed that Kajal's in-laws "have been harrassing" him for "dowry for four years." He said, "I work at a hotel and I do not have the means. I gave whatever I could at the time of the wedding."
The incident took place on Tuesday morning. Kajal's mother said, "I called her at 3 pm because she was going to give a job interview that day. The family troubles her a lot. She did not sound okay, so I asked her what happened. Then she told me that she was washing clothes on the staircase and she fell and got injured."
Kajal's mother said that she told her that she was at the hospital, and that's when she rushed there. "I left home and came to the hospital with my husband. Then she told me that her father-in-law had beaten her... We filed a complaint but nothing has happened yet. Her father-in-law has fled. They should be given strict punishment, they have troubled us for four years."
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV)
