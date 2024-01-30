3 Delhi Minors Held for 'Sexually Assaulting' 14-Yr-Old Boy, Posting Clip Online

(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault and physical violence. Reader discretion advised.)

Three minors were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing a 14-year-old boy, who was their friend, over a 'minor fight' in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police officials said on Monday, 29 January.

When did the incident take place? The incident took on 27 January, after which the juveniles posted the video as a "story" on social media platform Instagram, the police said.