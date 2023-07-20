‘How Can They Do This to Her…Is it Because We're Poor?': Dwarka Minor Help's Kin

“Woh aise bhaagi jaise ki woh jail se baahar aa rahi ho... Usne mujhe gale lagaya aur maine dekha ki uske haath kaanp rahe thay (She ran out of the house as though she was exiting a jail... She hugged me and I realised her hands were shaking," recalled the aunt of the 10-year-old domestic help, who was allegedly tortured and harassed by her employers in Delhi’s Dwarka.

The matter came to the fore on Wednesday, 19 July, when her paternal aunt allegedly saw the employer beat up the girl.

The employers, who are now under arrest, have been identified as Kaushik and Poornima Bagchi. DCP (Dwarka) said that while Poornima is a pilot, Kaushik works as ground staff with an airline.

A day later, The Quint visited the area and spoke to the minor's aunt, the eyewitness. While the minor's parents are on the way from their village in Bihar, the minor is now at a shelter home in Delhi.