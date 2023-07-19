Delhi Couple Arrested for Beating, Burning 10-Year-Old Domestic Help with Iron

On Wednesday, the Delhi police registered a case against a couple in Dwarka district for allegedly beating up and burning a 10-year-old girl who was employed as a domestic help at their house.

The accused have been identified as Kaushik Bagchi, 36, and Poornima Bagchi, 33. While Kaushik works as a ground staff at an airline, Poornima is a pilot at another airline, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan.

The 10-year-old girl bore multiple burn marks on her arms, swollen face, red eyes, and an injury mark on her forehead. She was allegedly burnt with a clothing iron.

The couple has been arrested, and an FIR has been filed under sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful confinement and trafficking, as well as section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.