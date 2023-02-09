Gurugram Couple Assaults Domestic Help: Jharkhand CM Calls for Strict Action

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren ordered strict against the couple who allegedly assaulted and tortured a minor girl who was working as a domestic help at their home in Gurugram. He also called upon the authorities to make efforts to rehabilitate her.

The 17-year-old girl, who hails from Jharkhand, was rescued on Tuesday. The couple who employed her has been arrested for alleged torture and assault.

CM calls for strict action: On Wednesday, Soren tweeted that strict action should be taken and the girl should be provided with medical facilities. The tweet read, "@JharkhandPoice register an FIR in the case and take strict action. As per the information, the girl is from (Jharkhand)…Provide her with medical facilities and facilitate her return to the state…Provide/connect her with government and education schemes and facilities. @jobamajhi (Woman and Child Minister, Jharkhand) please, take note.”