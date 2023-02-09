Gurugram Couple Assaults Domestic Help: Jharkhand CM Calls for Strict Action

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
On Wednesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren ordered strict against the couple who allegedly assaulted and tortured a minor girl who was working as a domestic help at their home in Gurugram. He also called upon the authorities to make efforts to rehabilitate her.
The 17-year-old girl, who hails from Jharkhand, was rescued on Tuesday. The couple who employed her has been arrested for alleged torture and assault.
CM calls for strict action: On Wednesday, Soren tweeted that strict action should be taken and the girl should be provided with medical facilities. The tweet read, "@JharkhandPoice register an FIR in the case and take strict action. As per the information, the girl is from (Jharkhand)…Provide her with medical facilities and facilitate her return to the state…Provide/connect her with government and education schemes and facilities. @jobamajhi (Woman and Child Minister, Jharkhand) please, take note.”
Another tweet from the office of the Chief Minister read that the CM was "deeply anguished at this inhumane act of child torture. He requested the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and the Haryana CMO to take note of the matter and rehabilitate the girl.
The FIR: According to the FIR copy, accessed by The Quint, the girl said, "Both husband and wife had been treating me inhumanely for five months... and even hit me with hot iron tongs. They did not give me proper meals to eat, they would only give me a little bit of rice. They would make me work all day. They would disrobe me and hit me in my private parts. They kept me confined in the house and did not let me speak to my family."
Police action: The police told The Quint that the couple has been arrested under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 75 (cruelty to child) and Section 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act, and Section 12 (sexual harrassment of child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.
The police spokesperson added that a complaint was made by the One Stop Centre in Gurugram, based on which the FIR was registered.
The girl is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Gurugram.
