In UP's Sultanpur, Dalit Youth Beaten to Death For 'Demanding Rs 1200 in Wages'

An 18-year-old Dalit youth was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, allegedly for demanding the wage promised to him for four days of labour at a farm in Baramadpur village of the district.

"This is the price one pays for a being a Dalit in this country. What was his fault? They killed him for just Rs 1200. That's how cheap our lives are," victim's elder brother told The Quint over the phone.