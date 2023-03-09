Caste-Based Abuse Minus Intention To Insult Won't Attract SC/ST Act: Orissa HC

The Court also took note of the fact that the person who was said to have been verbally abused on the basis of their caste had not lodged the compalint.

The Case: In 2017, the accused and the complainant had gotten involved in an altercation, when the latter was abused in "filthy language, assaulted and terrorised by the accused."

Others, including the victim (who belonged to a scheduled caste) tried to intervene and rescue the complainant. At this point, the accused reportedly criminally intimidated the victim and cast aspersions on their caste.

More details? The court, said that it would be "stretching things too far" and "unjustified" to claim that there was an intention to insult the victim present there on the basis of his caste.