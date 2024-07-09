'One-Man Army' & Strong Dalit Voice: Why TN BSP Chief Armstrong Was Murdered

On 18 August 2023, Arcot Suresh was killed by a five-member gang in Chennai. The Indian Express reported that the connection between Armstrong and Suresh is an alleged financial scam. Suresh allegedly supported a gold trading company involved in a financial scam that defrauded over one lakh depositors of Rs 2,438 crore between 2020 and 2022.

Armstrong had supported some of the people who lost money in the scam, and promised to retrieve their investments, leading to tension between the two, police officials told IE.

BSP leader Siva, however, told The Quint, "They are saying that the murder was due to his involvement in Arcot Suresh's murder. But Armstrong's name did not even come up once in the investigation of the killing of Suresh. It doesn't make sense. There is more than what we are being told."

Meanwhile, the Chennai Police disclosed that Armstrong's early life was marked by seven criminal cases. However, he has been acquitted in all of them, officials confirmed.