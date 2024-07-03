Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Repeated Pleas, No Action

The death of 65 persons following the consumption of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district last month has dented the image of the MK Stalin-led DMK government, which has been celebrating its superlative performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The tragedy in the Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi, caused by the consumption of methanol-infused spurious liquor, is among the worst such hooch disasters recorded in the state in over two decades.