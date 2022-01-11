COVID Cases in Delhi May Peak in 1-2 Days, Warns Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi is expected to hit the peak of COVID-19 infections "definitely this week," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told NDTV. The minister also said that the infections in the third wave might start dipping shortly after the peak.

On 10 January, Delhi reported more than 19,000 fresh cases.

"The peak has already arrived or will come in a day or two. It (peak) will happen this week definitely. Cases should start falling after that. But it's possible we may enforce another curfew, just to remind people not to lower their guard," Jain said.