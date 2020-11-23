‘At Kolkata Rly Station, Huge Crowds Took No COVID Precautions’

The local train and suburban rail services resumed its services in West Bengal on 11 November after being suspended since March for seven months during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. We took a train ride on Monday, 23 November, to gauge the state of preparedness.

New Rules & Regulations Imposed

At the Sealdah station we saw that the railway stations were cleaned and sanitised to ensure hygiene and safety. To ensure social distancing in the stations, circles are drawn at a feet distance to buy tickets.

They had even made alternate seat arrangements in the trains, so no two passengers can sit together.

Before we boarded the train we saw the EMU coaches were being thoroughly sanitised in Sealdah division so the passengers can follow health and safety norms.

What Regulations? Pictures Speak Otherwise

The stations were hugely crowded resulting in the violation of COVID safety protocols. Though not a lot of people commuted via trains, during the morning and evening peak hours, the entire station was packed.

Though the number of people travelling on the trains will be considerably less than usual, to ensure that the the commuters adhere to COVID protocols will not be possible.

Doctors expressed their concern over the public flouting COVID safety norms in suburban trains, warning that the pandemic situation would deteriorate.

However, the government or the railways cannot be blamed as the commuters are expected to show some responsibility and maintain the physical distance and follow the protocols while travelling.