COP 26: Major Disappointment on Climate Finance for the Developing World

Harjeet Singh: We have reached the point where not only mitigation or preparing for the disasters, which we call adaptation are important. But we have reached a point where we are already facing climate impacts. That's what we call loss and damage in these negotiations. And it is really important for us now to put emphasis on all three—mitigation, adaptation and dealing with loss and damage.

And these climate impacts that communities are suffering right now, they don't have any support from the international system from this UN Climate Change system. And that's exactly what we're advocating for that you have to create a financing stream that should help people on the ground. So there's a lot of talk about finance now at least.

But there is no discussion on how to make that money available. Because people are losing their homes now. They're losing their incomes now. So the support has to be provided urgently to these companies.