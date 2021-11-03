They Came on Private Jets to Talk Net-Zero & Burned Tonnes of CO2 in the Process

Private jets are appealing. They are fast, and they look really good. You know what else they do? They emit.

When airplanes operate, they burn fuel and produce greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide, and a lot of it.

It is therefore difficult for observers to refrain from commenting on the extensive usage of private jets by world leaders who arrived at Glasgow in the past few days to reach agreements on how to achieve carbon neutrality.

Heads of states, businessmen, and company officials are all facing backlash for using private jets to attend the COP 26 - a global conference on tackling climate change - and emitting tonnes of CO2 in the process.