'Order From Above': Rahul Gandhi Stopped From Entering Temple in Assam, Protests

Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering temple in Assam.
(Photo: @kcvenugopalmp/X)
"We want to visit the temple, what crime have I committed?" said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was reportedly stopped by authorities from visitng the Batadrava Satra temple in Assam on Monday, 22 January.
The incident took place in the ongoing Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeast state.
The temple is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, an Assamese saint and scholar from the 15th century in Nagaon.
Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media.
A day earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged Gandhi to reconsider the route for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' citing concerns about potential clashes with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
''We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light,'' the Chief Minister said at a press conference on 21 January.
Speaking to media persons, Rahul Gandhi said, “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hai (Only one person can go to the temple today). We don't want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple."
Shortly after being denied the entry into the temple, Gandhi was seen sitting on the road with surrounded by crowds of people as part of the protest.
Songs like 'Rahupati Raghav Raja Ram' were being sung as Gandhi sat in the middle on the ground.
On the other hand, other Congress leaders took a jibe at the BJP stating that, "we have entered a new phase of democracy where the BJP will decide who should go to a temple and at what time."
Meanwhile Jairam Ramesh wrote, "In this country 'Cameracharya' cannot decide who will go to which temple and what time."
Jairam Ramesh posted photo of Rahul Gandhi in the sit-in protest.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
