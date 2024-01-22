'Order From Above': Rahul Gandhi Stopped From Entering Temple in Assam, Protests

"We want to visit the temple, what crime have I committed?" said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was reportedly stopped by authorities from visitng the Batadrava Satra temple in Assam on Monday, 22 January.

The incident took place in the ongoing Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeast state.

The temple is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, an Assamese saint and scholar from the 15th century in Nagaon.