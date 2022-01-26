Congress Releases Second List of 23 Candidates From Punjab

Sitting Congress MLA Joginder Pals’ name was retained in Bhoa, despite resistance from some within the party. Pal was being backed by CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Other sitting MLAs who have been renominated include Fazilka’s Davinder Gubaya, Kuldeep Singh Vaid from Gill, and Ramanjeet Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib.

Other names on the list include former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, who has been fielded from Batala and Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya from Nakodar.