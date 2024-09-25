Coldplay’s India Tour 2025 Overtaken by Scalpers, Scammers, Leaves Fans Upset

Many fans were left disappointed after they were unable to get tickets to see British rock band Coldplay play live in India, marking their first official tour in the country. The band is set to perform on 18, 19 and 21 January 2025 in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

While social media users fretted over their spot in the queue as they camped on ticketing platform BookMyShow's website, others claimed that reselling websites—such as Viagogo and StubHub—had already begun selling tickets before the platform ran out of them.