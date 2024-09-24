Pakistani National Anthem Wasn't Played at USA Event Attended by Rahul Gandhi

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pakistani National Anthem Wasn't Played at USA Event Attended by Rahul Gandhi

This report about Pakistan's national anthem being played at the event attended by Gandhi is from a satirical site.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
A message is going viral on social media claiming that an American University played the Pakistani National anthem when Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrived on the stage to deliver a speech.

It further claims that the hosts "mistook Gandhi to be Pakistani" because of his speeches which "criticises India".

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Similar archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth? The website The Fauxy, which posted about this claim, is a satirical website that only shares false events and satires that contain no facts.

How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any credible reports about Pakistani national anthem playing at an event attended by Gandhi in USA.

  • We checked the link shared in the claim, and it redirected us to a satirical website, The Fauxy. This website only shares false events and satires without facts.

  • This is mentioned under every article and also on their 'About Us' page.

  • The disclaimer clearly states, "Fauxy is a satirical web portal. The material published on this website is based on fiction. Readers are advised not to consider articles in the fauxy to be factual or true. (sic)"

This is a screenshot from the website.

(Source: The Fauxy/Screenshot)

  • We also checked Gandhi's official channel on YouTube and videos of his speeches at universities in the USA, but none of them featured a Pakistani national anthem, as claimed.

  • These videos can be seen here, here, here, here and here.

Conclusion: A false claim is going viral online stating that an American University played the Pakistani national anthem when Rahul Gandhi arrived on stage.

