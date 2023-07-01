Kejriwal To Kick Off Poll Campaign in MP With Rally In Scindia's Turf Gwalior

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress step up to campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also preparing to fight with full force in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address a “mega rally” at Mela Ground in Gwalior at 3 pm on 1 July.

AAP had earlier announced that it will be contesting in all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. AAP’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak had made the announcement on 4 February during a press conference in Bhopal.