Kejriwal To Kick Off Poll Campaign in MP With Rally In Scindia's Turf Gwalior

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address a “mega rally” at Mela Ground in Gwalior at 3pm on 1 July.
(File Photo: PTI)
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress step up to campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also preparing to fight with full force in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
AAP had earlier announced that it will be contesting in all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. AAP’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak had made the announcement on 4 February during a press conference in Bhopal.
On being asked about the chief ministerial candidate of the party, Pathak had said, "The public has a right to know who will become their CM. The party will decide on the CM face at the appropriate time."
Kejriwal is likely to make some significant announcements from the rally set to happen in Gwalior today.
The Gwalior Chambal belt is an electorally significant belt of the state and comprises eight districts – Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashoknagar and Guna – which were earlier a part of Gwalior and fell under the political fiefdom of Jyotiraditya Scindia.
In 2018, the Congress had won in 26 of the total 34 seats here. But, after Scindia jumped ship and joined the BJP and by-elections were held, both the parties ended up with 17 MLAs each. Now, AAP is trying to make a dent in the Gwalior region.
