Delhi's Mohalla Clinics Helpful For People: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated five new mohalla clinics, including a Mahilla Mohalla Clinic, on August 22, located at Shahbad Diary, Keshopur Sabzi Mandi, Govindpuri, and Kalkaji Market.

At the inauguration ceremony, CM Kejriwal said, "The doctors and staff in all our mohalla clinics are very good. They have won the hearts of people."

What are Mohalla Clinics: Mohalla Clinics, launched in 2015 in New Delhi, are community health centres offering free basic medical services, including prescription drugs, diagnostic tests, and consultations.