Delhi's Mohalla Clinics Helpful For People: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated five new mohalla clinics, including a Mahilla Mohalla Clinic, on August 22, located at Shahbad Diary, Keshopur Sabzi Mandi, Govindpuri, and Kalkaji Market.
(Photo: X/@ArvindKejriwal)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated five new mohalla clinics, including a Mahilla Mohalla Clinic, on August 22, located at Shahbad Diary, Keshopur Sabzi Mandi, Govindpuri, and Kalkaji Market.
At the inauguration ceremony, CM Kejriwal said, "The doctors and staff in all our mohalla clinics are very good. They have won the hearts of people."
What are Mohalla Clinics: Mohalla Clinics, launched in 2015 in New Delhi, are community health centres offering free basic medical services, including prescription drugs, diagnostic tests, and consultations.
"Over two crore people visited OPDs at AAMCs in 2022–23, with over 10 lakh tests conducted in this period," he said.
The Mohalla clinics were launched to improve Delhi's primary healthcare system. Kejriwal said that the demand has led to an increase in Mahila Mohalla Clinics (women-only clinics) staffed by women.
Figures show that Mohalla clinics have proved helpful to the people of Delhi, said Kejriwal.
Mohalla clinics have treated 15,50,000 people in 2020–21 and 2,07,17,876 in 2022–23, reflecting their success with an increasing number of years passing, mentioned Kejriwal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)