Chhattisgarh 2024–25 Budget: Key Initiatives For Economic Prosperity

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2024–25, aiming to boost prosperity by promoting the service sector, benefiting youth and entrepreneurs in the IT sector, health tourism, eco-tourism, wedding, business, and conference destinations, as well as fostering economic growth.

The budget aims to boost investment and attract more investors by shifting away from technical obstacles and favouring a 'red carpet' approach. Under the 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' mantra, streamlined policies like ease of doing business, single window systems, online permissions, and minimal red tape will be implemented.

The state will promote public-private partnerships for sustainable growth, leveraging expertise from NITI Aayog and the Indian Institutes of Management.