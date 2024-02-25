PM Modi Inaugurates 10 Development Projects Worth Over Rs 34 Cr In Chhattisgarh

PM Narendra Modi virtually attended the inauguration of development projects.
(Photo: Screengrab/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 34,427 crores in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 24 February, under the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh' initiative. He participated in the Vikash Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other cabinet ministers, participated in the programme featuring stalls of various schemes and their beneficiaries.
PM Modi inaugurated three open-cast coal handling plants in Raigarh, Dipka, and Baraud, worth Rs 173.46 crore, Rs 211.22 crore, and Rs 216.53 crore respectively, under the Ministry of Coal. The projects aim to reduce the loading time and greenhouse gas emissions through a rapid loading system.
PM Modi inaugurated a 100 MW AC/155 MW DC solar power project in nine villages of Rajnandgaon district, costing Rs 907 crore, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
He also inaugurated two projects worth Rs 1,007 crore under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, including a 52.40 km road from Ambikapur to Shivnagar and a 55.65 km road from Banari to Mani Kala (National Highway-49).
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended the inauguration.
Another project inaugurated is the Lara Supercritical Thermal Power Plant Stage-1, worth Rs 15,799 crore, in Raigarh district, utilising supercritical technology. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Lara Super Critical Thermal Power Plant Stage-2 in Raigarh, aiming to create employment opportunities and enhance infrastructure development, including access roads, drainage, communication, transport facilities, and social infrastructure like education and healthcare systems.
