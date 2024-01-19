Chhattisgarh CM Flags Off ‘Ram Rath’ to Ayodhya Ahead of Temple Consecration

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Chhattisgarh CM Flags Off ‘Ram Rath’ to Ayodhya Ahead of Temple Consecration

The rath will go across the state and collect messages and wishes from the residents.
Published:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma officially launched the 'Ram Rath' at the State Guest House Pahuna on Friday 19 January.

(Photo: X/@ChhattisgarhCMO)

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma flagged off a 'Ram Rath' to Ayodhya, on Friday ,19 January.

Both, the CM and Deputy CM, also sent handwritten 'Jai Shri Ram' messages and placed in the rath destined for Ayodhya. Students from Raipur Convent School also contributed by placing their messages in the drop box.

The rath will go across the state and collect messages and wishes from the residents.

