BJP Picks Tribal Leader Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh's New Chief Minister

He will be the first Adivasi CM as former CM Ajit Jogi lost his ST status in 2019.
Chhattisgarh Election
Vishnu Deo Sai is the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter)

Video Producer: Divya Uppal 
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia 

After a wait of week since the election results were declared for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally appointed Vishnu Deo Sai as the first tribal chief minister of the state on Sunday, 10 December in Raipur.

Fifty-nine years old Sai, a former state president and MP, is the resident of Kansabel area in Bagiya village and has been known for advocating for the tribal community.

He will be the first Adivasi CM as former CM Ajit Jogi lost his ST status in 2019. Sai had won the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 from Kunkuri against Congress MLA Udit Minj.

Shortly after Sai met with Governor at Raj Bhavan in Raipur on Sunday evening, BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal told the media, "BJP's legislative party has given the letter to the Governor about Vishnu Deo Sai being elected as legislative party leader. Dates for the swearing-in ceremony will be decided soon."

Raj Bhavan stated that Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has invited BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai to form government, as per PTI.

Interestingly, Sai also shares very close ties with the former CM Raman Singh as well as with the Sangh Parivar (RSS).

"I have been elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs. I also want to express my gratitude to the workers of the BJP for the party's spectacular victory. Along with that, I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other central leaders as well."
Vishnu Deo Sai, reports PTI
BJP leader and Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta said, "I am very happy that Vishnu Deo Sai will be the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time a party worker from the tribal community belonging to a farmer's family has been elected as the CM," reported ANI.

Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma are likely to be the Deputy chief ministers, as per sources, reported NDTV on Sunday.

‘My Priority Is To Fulfil the Promises’: Sai

On becoming the new chief minister of the state, Sai stated:

"As a CM my priority will be to fulfil the promises made to the people. Every section of society was suffering during the five years of Congress rule. Around 18 lakh people have been deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas...On 25 December, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a bonus for two years will be given to the farmers...We will fulfil all the promises made under 'Modi Ki Guarantee'..."
Vishnu Deo Sai

Talking about his son, Sai's mother, Jasmani Devi while speaking to the media said, "After class 5, he studied from Loyola school. He also managed home with us...we call babu, beta in the village. He also does farming sometimes. He has never lost hi temperament. I want him to serve the nation and the public and that he helps everyone."

A farmer and a grassroot leader, Sai married Kaushalya Devi in 1991.

Meanwhile, Jai Prakash Sai, Vishnu's younger brother recalled, "His college couldn't be completed because he had a a lot of responsibilities at a young age, he had to take care of all of us and the house. It's our fortune that he's becoming the CM and he has the blessings of the public."

From 1989 to 2023 — Sai's Political Journey

He was the Chhattisgarh state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022. Sai was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet.

In 1990 and 1993, he won two consecutive Assembly elections from the Tapkara constituency in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Vishnu Deo defeated UD Minj, the sitting Congress MLA, this time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

Sai's political journey commenced in 1989 as the Panch of Bagiya village, later, becoming the uncontested Sarpanch in 1990.

In the same year, he was elected as the MLA from the Tapkara constituency and represented the community from 1990 to 1998, serving as a Member of the undivided Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

In 1999, Sai secured the mandate as the Member of Parliament from the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency. His political trajectory continued to ascend, leading him to become the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh in 2006.

With notable victories in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency, Sai shot to fame for his contributions.

He also served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment from May 27, 2014, to 2019 in the central government led by Narendra Modi.

In a recent development, Sai's political prowess was reaffirmed as the BJP nominated him for the Kunkuri Tribal seat this year, where he emerged victorious with an impressive margin of over 25 thousand votes.

Published: 10 Dec 2023,04:12 PM IST

