'Revenge for PM's Failed Ferozepur Visit': Channi on ED Raids in Nephew's House

According to ANI, Channi said, “I have come to know that ED said, ‘don’t forget PM Modi’s Ferozepur visit. This raid reflects revenge. In order to implicate me, my nephew was interrogated for 24 hours… The agency didn’t get any proof against me.”

Hindustan Times reported that Channi called it a planted exercise and that his nephew was not even named in the 2018 case, based on which the ED was taking action. At a press conference, he said, “they are taking revenge because I stood with Punjab and people of Punjab during the Prime Minister’s visit to Ferozepur. This is vindictive.” He said that it was an attempt to harass people and ‘spoil elections’.