After Seattle, California to Consider Enacting Law Against Caste Discrimination

A new bill introduced in the California state senate on Wednesday, 22 March, seeks to provide protection from harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste in matters such as employment and housing. This comes exactly a month after Seattle became the first city in the country to pass a similar legislation on 22 February.

If the bill receives assent of the governor after completing all the intervening steps, California will become the first state in the United States to include caste as a protected category in its anti-discrimination statutes.

It will be a major victory for the caste oppressed groups as California is the biggest state in the US in terms of population and the size of the economy. If it were a sovereign nation, its economy would rank fifth in the world, ahead of India.

Aisha Wahab, the Democratic Party senator representing the 10th district, is at the forefront of these efforts, aided by a number of Ambedkarite and anti-caste groups.