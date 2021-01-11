India’s ‘Bad Loans’ Could See a Sharp Jump by September: RBI 

RBI has reportedly said that gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) have been tumbling consistently over the last two years. In July-September 2020, gross NPAs reportedly stood at 7.5 percent.

Further, the slippage ratio has come down to 0.15 percent as of September.

This improvement, according to the RBI report, “was aided significantly by the regulatory dispensations extended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”