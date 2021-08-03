Vodafone Shares Hit 52-Week Low Day After Kumar Mangalam Birla Letter

Shares of Vodafone-Idea Ltd on Tuesday, 3 August, hit a 52-week low of Rs 7.17 on the BSE and finally ended 10 percent lower at Rs 7.40 at the close of trading, Business Standard reported.

This comes a day after it became known that Kumar Manglam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, had written to the cabinet secretary saying that he is ready to handover his stake in Vodafone-Idea to any government entity.

According to NDTV, the company lost over Rs 2,700 crore in the market cap on Tuesday.