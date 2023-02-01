Union Budget 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Arrive at Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday, 1 February, in the Lok Sabha.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday, 1 February, in the Lok Sabha. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Parliament to attend the Budget Session, as Nirmala Sitharaman presents the government's last full Budget.
Earlier, Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament, after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.
The Budget comes at a time when the global economy is crawling out of the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a rise in commodity prices.
It will be watched closely for any policy-driven measures to rein in inflation as well as changes in income tax slabs to ease the burden on the common man's pocket.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget in Parliament.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.
Sitharaman met President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation, along with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary.
Union Budget 2023 will be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.
The Economic Survey presented on 31 January projected a real GDP growth of 6.5% for the Indian economy in FY24.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament to attend the Budget Session, where FM Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023.
The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi has begun at the Parliament. After the Cabinet approves the Budget 2023, it will be presented in Lok Sabha at 11.00 am.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament carrying a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch to present yet another paperless Budget.
With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, she went straight to Parliament after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
When was the Budget Briefcase replaced with the 'bahi-khata', and when did it go paperless, read here to find out.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Parliament ahead of Budget presentation, scheduled to be presented at 11.00 am in Lok Sabha.
A Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 10 am following which the finance minister will present the Budget.
Over the last three years, before every Union Budget, we have presented a case for introducing a consumption-based tax on the ultra-rich (maybe the top 1 percent at first and then expanding the base to the top 5-10 percent wealth-endowed class of citizens over a three to five-year road map).
Introducing a ‘consumption-based’ tax on the ultra-rich isn’t just about ‘socio-economic justice’, or about ensuring distributive equity as important as that is, it’s also about being practical about the macro-fiscal realities the Union government faces.
Among these are an asymmetrically skewed direct-indirect tax revenue base (heavily dependent on indirect taxes), a widening fiscal deficit, lesser tax-non tax revenue sources available to the government, which has made it to borrow more over the last few years for deficit financing purposes.
Read the full analysis here.
Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the markets opened with a positive sentiment, with Sensex up by 437.32. Meanwhile, nifty was above 17,750.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the finance ministry ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023.
The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 31 January, projected a real GDP growth of 6.5 percent for the Indian economy in the financial year 2023-23, starting April 2023.
The GDP growth (in real terms) is estimated to be 7 percent for the financial year ending in March 2023. This comes after an 8.7 percent real GDP growth was recorded in the previous financial year (FY 2021-22), the central government indicated.
While the fear of a recession looms and this year is expected to witness slugging numbers in terms of economic development, special praise finds its way to India.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the January update of its World Economic Outlook said on Tuesday, 31 January, that the country's path to a strong economic model and making the population digitally compliant have been tough but helped greatly.
The global growth which is estimated at 3.4 percent in 2022 is projected to fall to 2.9 percent in 2023 and then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. World trade growth is expected to decline in 2023 to 2.4 percent and rise to 3.4 percent in 2024, IMF said.
India is projected to surpass Germany to become the fourth-largest economy by 2027 is expected to expand faster than Japan by 2028.
