Union Budget 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Arrive at Parliament

Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday, 1 February, in the Lok Sabha. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Parliament to attend the Budget Session, as Nirmala Sitharaman presents the government's last full Budget.

Earlier, Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament, after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

The Budget comes at a time when the global economy is crawling out of the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a rise in commodity prices.

It will be watched closely for any policy-driven measures to rein in inflation as well as changes in income tax slabs to ease the burden on the common man's pocket.