Union Budget 2022 Live-Streaming: Date, Time, How and Where To Watch FM Speech

Here's how and where to Union Budget 2022 live.
The Union Budget of India 2022-23 will be presented in front of the Parliament of India on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.
The budget will be tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India. This will be the fourth budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minster.
The Union Budget 2022-23 will also be available to download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the conclusion of budget presentation in the Parliament.
Here are some details about timing and live-streaming of Union Budget 2022-23.
The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on 1 February 2022.
How to watch Union Budget 2022-23 live-streaming online?
Union Budget 2022-23 can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PIB and Sansad TV.
How to watch Union Budget 2022-23 live on TV?
Union Budget 2022-23 will be telecasted live on the national broadcaster Doordarshan and on Sansad TV.
You can also check the The Quint regularly for live updates about Union Budget 2022-23.