Uday Shankar to Step Down as Disney and Star India Chief

Uday Shankar is stepping down as President of Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman Star and Disney India, informed the company in a press-release.
He plans to pursue a high impact entrepreneurial endeavour, the press release stated.
Uday Shankar’s resignation will be effective from 31 December.
Until then, Shankar is expected to work closely with Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, in identifying his successor and ensuring a smooth transition.
Thanking Shankar for his leadership and dedication, Cambell said:
“With the successful launch of Disney+ throughout the region, he has helped put The Walt Disney Company in a commanding position in this dynamic and incredibly strategic part of the world. His vast experience and expertise have been invaluable in bringing together a strong, cohesive APAC leadership team to chart a path forward for our streaming businesses in the region and beyond.”
Shankar, on his part, said, that he has always believed in “the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world and consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so at Star, 21CF and now at The Walt Disney Company.”
Further, Shankar said:
“For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community and the industry that have given me so much. I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this.”
Shankar has been the president of the Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India, since February, 2019.
