Tax Collection — Feat for Modi Govt, Burden for People: Rahul on Economic Survey

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 31 January, said that high tax collection is a big achievement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, while the same tax is a burden for the people in the country.

Rahul Gandhi's comment comes in the aftermath of the Economic Survey report that was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday, and a day before the release of the Union Budget 2022.