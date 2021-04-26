Cyrus Mistry Seeks Review of SC Judgment Backing Tata Group

In a judgment last month, the Supreme Court had backed Mistry’s removal, setting aside the December 2019 ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that had directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson.

The SC had said, "That failed business decisions and the removal of a person from directorship can never be projected as acts oppressive or prejudicial to the interests of the minorities, is too well-settled. In fact it may be conceded today by Tata Sons that one important decision that the Board took on 16.03.2012 certainly turned out to be a wrong decision of a life time (sic).”

Days after the Tata Group's victory in one of the most high-profile boardroom legal standoffs in recent memory, Mistry said in a statement: