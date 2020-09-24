Tata Sons-Mistry Group Divorce: What’s The Case About? What Next?

Earlier in September, Tata Sons moved the apex court seeking to restrain SP Group firms from raising capital against security of their shareholding in the company. The SP Group was looking to raise capital to cover its debt burden of over Rs 30,000 crore.

"A separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods and the economy," the SP Group said, in the SC.

When the Tata Group said that it was open to buy SP's shares in order to help the latter raise funds, the SC restrained the Group from either pledging or transferring the shares.