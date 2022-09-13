ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5000+ Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

Candidates between the age of 20 to 28 years can apply for the SBI clerk recruitment 2022 process

Shivangani Singh
The State Bank of India has issued a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the recruitment process of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre.

Interested candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website at sbi.co.in. The application window will close on 27 September 2022. We have brought together all the required details of the SBI recruitment 2022 like application fee, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and more.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

Starting date of SBI Junior Associate application process 2022: 7 September 2022
Last date to fill out the SBI Clerk application form: 27 September 2022

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates willing to apply for the SBI clerk recruitment process must be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on 1 August 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Candidates in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories will not have to pay any application fee.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.

