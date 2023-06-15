SBI Issues New Guidelines for Locker Holders: Know Revised Charges & Deadlines

Latest Update for SBI Locker Holders: The State Bank of India (SBI) recently released new guidelines for locker holders. These guidelines are must to follow according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and customers have to visit their nearest SBI branch at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience.

The SBI made the new locker agreement announcement through its official social media handle Twitter and requested customers to go through the new agreement notice thoroughly before signing it.

All SBI banks have been informed to update the important details to the customers, and current status about the new locker agreement on the RBI's efficient portal.